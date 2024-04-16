Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 591.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 577.5, reached a high of 611.9, and a low of 568 before closing at 595.2. The market capitalization stood at 228,002.95 crore. The 52-week high was at 647 and the low at 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 945,391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹600.95, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹591.15

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 600.95, with a percent change of 1.66% and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1817.852.00.112016.0816.0287953.34
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.150.00.0298.95171.23254975.42
Adani Power597.15.951.01647.0185.1230297.82
Tata Power433.41.90.44444.1193.05138557.63
Adani Energy Solutions1040.751.050.11250.0686.9116094.9
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹599.1, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹591.15

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 599.1 with a percent change of 1.34, resulting in a net change of 7.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 586.25 and a high of 606.15 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹601.2, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹591.15

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 601.2, showing a 1.7% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10.05.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.67%
3 Months9.13%
6 Months79.33%
YTD12.57%
1 Year212.53%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹591.15, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹595.2

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 591.15 with a net change of -4.05 and a percent change of -0.68. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹595.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 945,391 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 595.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.