Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹577.5, reached a high of ₹611.9, and a low of ₹568 before closing at ₹595.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹228,002.95 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹647 and the low at ₹185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 945,391 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹600.95, with a percent change of 1.66% and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1817.85
|2.0
|0.11
|2016.0
|816.0
|287953.34
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.15
|0.0
|0.0
|298.95
|171.23
|254975.42
|Adani Power
|597.1
|5.95
|1.01
|647.0
|185.1
|230297.82
|Tata Power
|433.4
|1.9
|0.44
|444.1
|193.05
|138557.63
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1040.75
|1.05
|0.1
|1250.0
|686.9
|116094.9
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹599.1 with a percent change of 1.34, resulting in a net change of 7.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹586.25 and a high of ₹606.15 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹601.2, showing a 1.7% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.67%
|3 Months
|9.13%
|6 Months
|79.33%
|YTD
|12.57%
|1 Year
|212.53%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹591.15 with a net change of -4.05 and a percent change of -0.68. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 945,391 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹595.2.
