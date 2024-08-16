Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹688.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹689.15. The stock reached a high of ₹690 and dipped to a low of ₹671.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,938.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹274.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 263,981 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.66% today, trading at ₹678.40. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 135.60% to ₹678.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.58%
|3 Months
|-2.79%
|6 Months
|19.53%
|YTD
|28.35%
|1 Year
|135.6%
Adani Power is said to be a key beneficiary as it is the only exclusive electricity provider to the crisis-hit Bangladesh.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/energy/adani-power-key-beneficiary-after-centre-eases-norms-for-exporters-bangladesh-bound-power-to-be-sold-in-india-11723723461321.html
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|685.5
|Support 1
|666.8
|Resistance 2
|696.95
|Support 2
|659.55
|Resistance 3
|704.2
|Support 3
|648.1
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹690 & ₹671.4 yesterday to end at ₹673.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.