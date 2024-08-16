Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 689.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 688.25 and closed slightly higher at 689.15. The stock reached a high of 690 and dipped to a low of 671.4. The market capitalization stood at 259,938.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 274.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 263,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.66% today, trading at 678.40. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 135.60% to 678.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.58%
3 Months-2.79%
6 Months19.53%
YTD28.35%
1 Year135.6%
16 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power key beneficiary after Centre eases norms for exporters; Bangladesh-bound power to be sold in India

Adani Power is said to be a key beneficiary as it is the only exclusive electricity provider to the crisis-hit Bangladesh.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/energy/adani-power-key-beneficiary-after-centre-eases-norms-for-exporters-bangladesh-bound-power-to-be-sold-in-india-11723723461321.html

16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1685.5Support 1666.8
Resistance 2696.95Support 2659.55
Resistance 3704.2Support 3648.1
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10616 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹689.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 690 & 671.4 yesterday to end at 673.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

