Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹544.95 and closed lower at ₹540.05, after reaching a high of ₹544.95 and a low of ₹531.90. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹206,963.3 crore. Over the past year, it has experienced a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 894,784 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.47
|Support 1
|530.77
|Resistance 2
|550.43
|Support 2
|525.03
|Resistance 3
|556.17
|Support 3
|518.07
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 894 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.95 & ₹531.9 yesterday to end at ₹536.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.