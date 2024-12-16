Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 540.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 544.95 and closed lower at 540.05, after reaching a high of 544.95 and a low of 531.90. The stock's market capitalization stands at 206,963.3 crore. Over the past year, it has experienced a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 894,784 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.47Support 1530.77
Resistance 2550.43Support 2525.03
Resistance 3556.17Support 3518.07
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20801 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 894 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹540.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 544.95 & 531.9 yesterday to end at 536.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.