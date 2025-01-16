Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 539.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 539.3 and closed slightly lower at 539.15. The stock reached a high of 571.5 and dipped to a low of 523.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 207,117.60 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,923,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1572.27Support 1523.37
Resistance 2596.53Support 2498.73
Resistance 3621.17Support 3474.47
16 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7658 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 644.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

16 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹539.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 571.5 & 523.05 yesterday to end at 549.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.