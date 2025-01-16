Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹539.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹539.15. The stock reached a high of ₹571.5 and dipped to a low of ₹523.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹207,117.60 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,923,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|572.27
|Support 1
|523.37
|Resistance 2
|596.53
|Support 2
|498.73
|Resistance 3
|621.17
|Support 3
|474.47
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 644.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹571.5 & ₹523.05 yesterday to end at ₹549.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.