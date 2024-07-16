Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹714.55 and closed at ₹710.05. The high for the day was ₹714.55, while the low was ₹705.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹273,341.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 397,707 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹714.55 & ₹705.25 yesterday to end at ₹708.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.