Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 639.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's 639.8
BackBack

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹639.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹639.8

39 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 639.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 631 and closed at 627.65 with a high of 647.8 and a low of 626. The market capitalization stood at 246766.95 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 516,681 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02:45 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39:00 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 57.24%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 28.81%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07:02 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power has shown an EPS growth of 150.28% and a revenue growth of 24.29% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 503512.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:00:48 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.02% to reach 639.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Power Grid Corporation Of India and Adani Green Energy are declining, whereas Tata Power and Adani Energy Solutions are advancing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.55-2.45-0.78317.4172.54290690.37
Adani Green Energy1836.35-1.25-0.072016.0816.0290883.8
Adani Power639.950.150.02647.8214.0246824.88
Tata Power433.92.450.57464.3201.75138717.48
Adani Energy Solutions1032.3511.41.121250.0686.9115157.89
16 May 2024, 05:35:52 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's today's low price was 632 and the high price was 651.6.

16 May 2024, 03:53:02 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹639.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 639.95 - a 0.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 651.0 , 661.7 , 671.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 630.6 , 620.9 , 610.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:20:24 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹640.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 640.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 626.7 and 648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:58:21 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days603.62
10 Days601.19
20 Days600.77
50 Days575.06
100 Days557.68
300 Days458.40
16 May 2024, 02:50:11 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -45.79% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM is down by 45.79% from yesterday, while the price is currently at 641.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:39:15 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 640.8 and 635.8 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 635.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 640.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1642.15Support 1637.25
Resistance 2643.9Support 2634.1
Resistance 3647.05Support 3632.35
16 May 2024, 02:10:31 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹640.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 640.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 626.7 and 648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:54:19 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -49.07% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 1 PM is down by 49.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 637.9, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:37:18 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power reached a high of 642.3 and a low of 637.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 638.92 and 637.08, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.8Support 1635.8
Resistance 2644.05Support 2634.05
Resistance 3645.8Support 3630.8
16 May 2024, 01:01:19 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between 632 (low) and 651.6 (high) on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.06% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM is down by 50.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 641.7, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:41:20 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 645.42 and 635.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 635.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 645.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.22Support 1638.92
Resistance 2645.68Support 2637.08
Resistance 3647.52Support 3634.62
16 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:25:30 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days603.62
10 Days601.19
20 Days600.77
50 Days575.06
100 Days557.68
300 Days458.40
16 May 2024, 12:18:55 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹640.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 640.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 626.7 and 648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50:02 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.65% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded is down by 52.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 640.9, showing a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:43:24 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock reached a peak of 644.6 and a low of 635.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 640.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.42Support 1635.87
Resistance 2649.78Support 2630.68
Resistance 3654.97Support 3626.32
16 May 2024, 11:30:26 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹641.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 641.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 626.7 and 648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:18:23 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.27% to reach 641.55, while its counterparts like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.31%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India310.25-4.75-1.51317.4172.54288551.23
Adani Green Energy1823.0-14.6-0.792016.0816.0288769.12
Adani Power641.551.750.27647.8214.0247441.99
Tata Power429.65-1.8-0.42464.3201.75137358.75
Adani Energy Solutions1018.9-2.05-0.21250.0686.9113657.55
16 May 2024, 10:55:33 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.18% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 60.18% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 641.55, reflecting a 0.27% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may indicate further price decline.

16 May 2024, 10:40:05 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 640.75 & a low of 632.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.37Support 1631.62
Resistance 2644.93Support 2627.43
Resistance 3649.12Support 3622.87
16 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:00:58 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.91% to reach 633.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining today, whereas Tata Power is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.0-3.0-0.95317.4172.54290178.84
Adani Green Energy1814.6-23.0-1.252016.0816.0287438.53
Adani Power633.95-5.85-0.91647.8214.0244510.71
Tata Power431.80.350.08464.3201.75138046.11
Adani Energy Solutions1019.6-1.35-0.131250.0686.9113735.63
16 May 2024, 09:31:39 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹637.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 637.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 626.7 and 648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:21:37 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Adani Power shares has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 640.20. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 170.85% to 640.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.18%
3 Months11.64%
6 Months63.62%
YTD21.82%
1 Year170.85%
16 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1648.5Support 1626.7
Resistance 2659.05Support 2615.45
Resistance 3670.3Support 3604.9
16 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5468 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.

16 May 2024, 08:01:52 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹627.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 647.8 & 626 yesterday to end at 627.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue