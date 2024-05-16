Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹639.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹639.8

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹631 and closed at ₹627.65 with a high of ₹647.8 and a low of ₹626. The market capitalization stood at ₹246766.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the low was ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 516,681 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 57.24%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 28.81%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power has shown an EPS growth of 150.28% and a revenue growth of 24.29% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 503512.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.02% to reach ₹639.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Power Grid Corporation Of India and Adani Green Energy are declining, whereas Tata Power and Adani Energy Solutions are advancing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.55
|-2.45
|-0.78
|317.4
|172.54
|290690.37
|Adani Green Energy
|1836.35
|-1.25
|-0.07
|2016.0
|816.0
|290883.8
|Adani Power
|639.95
|0.15
|0.02
|647.8
|214.0
|246824.88
|Tata Power
|433.9
|2.45
|0.57
|464.3
|201.75
|138717.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1032.35
|11.4
|1.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|115157.89
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's today's low price was ₹632 and the high price was ₹651.6.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹639.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹639.95 - a 0.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 651.0 , 661.7 , 671.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 630.6 , 620.9 , 610.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹640.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹640.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹626.7 and ₹648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|603.62
|10 Days
|601.19
|20 Days
|600.77
|50 Days
|575.06
|100 Days
|557.68
|300 Days
|458.40
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -45.79% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM is down by 45.79% from yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹641.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 640.8 and 635.8 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 635.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 640.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.15
|Support 1
|637.25
|Resistance 2
|643.9
|Support 2
|634.1
|Resistance 3
|647.05
|Support 3
|632.35
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹640.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹640.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹626.7 and ₹648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -49.07% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 1 PM is down by 49.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹637.9, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power reached a high of 642.3 and a low of 637.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 638.92 and 637.08, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|640.8
|Support 1
|635.8
|Resistance 2
|644.05
|Support 2
|634.05
|Resistance 3
|645.8
|Support 3
|630.8
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹632 (low) and ₹651.6 (high) on the current day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.06% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM is down by 50.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹641.7, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 645.42 and 635.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 635.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 645.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.22
|Support 1
|638.92
|Resistance 2
|645.68
|Support 2
|637.08
|Resistance 3
|647.52
|Support 3
|634.62
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|603.62
|10 Days
|601.19
|20 Days
|600.77
|50 Days
|575.06
|100 Days
|557.68
|300 Days
|458.40
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹640.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹640.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹626.7 and ₹648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.65% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded is down by 52.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹640.9, showing a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock reached a peak of 644.6 and a low of 635.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 640.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.42
|Support 1
|635.87
|Resistance 2
|649.78
|Support 2
|630.68
|Resistance 3
|654.97
|Support 3
|626.32
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹641.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹641.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹626.7 and ₹648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.27% to reach ₹641.55, while its counterparts like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.31%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|310.25
|-4.75
|-1.51
|317.4
|172.54
|288551.23
|Adani Green Energy
|1823.0
|-14.6
|-0.79
|2016.0
|816.0
|288769.12
|Adani Power
|641.55
|1.75
|0.27
|647.8
|214.0
|247441.99
|Tata Power
|429.65
|-1.8
|-0.42
|464.3
|201.75
|137358.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1018.9
|-2.05
|-0.2
|1250.0
|686.9
|113657.55
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.18% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 60.18% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹641.55, reflecting a 0.27% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may indicate further price decline.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 640.75 & a low of 632.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|640.37
|Support 1
|631.62
|Resistance 2
|644.93
|Support 2
|627.43
|Resistance 3
|649.12
|Support 3
|622.87
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.91% to reach ₹633.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining today, whereas Tata Power is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.0
|-3.0
|-0.95
|317.4
|172.54
|290178.84
|Adani Green Energy
|1814.6
|-23.0
|-1.25
|2016.0
|816.0
|287438.53
|Adani Power
|633.95
|-5.85
|-0.91
|647.8
|214.0
|244510.71
|Tata Power
|431.8
|0.35
|0.08
|464.3
|201.75
|138046.11
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1019.6
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1250.0
|686.9
|113735.63
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹637.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹639.8
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹637.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹626.7 and ₹648.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹626.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Adani Power shares has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹640.20. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 170.85% to ₹640.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.18%
|3 Months
|11.64%
|6 Months
|63.62%
|YTD
|21.82%
|1 Year
|170.85%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|648.5
|Support 1
|626.7
|Resistance 2
|659.05
|Support 2
|615.45
|Resistance 3
|670.3
|Support 3
|604.9
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5468 k
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹627.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹647.8 & ₹626 yesterday to end at ₹627.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
