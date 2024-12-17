Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹538.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹536.95. The stock reached a high of ₹539 and dipped to a low of ₹522.5. With a market capitalization of ₹204,379.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 558,171 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹529.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹527.13 and ₹536.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹527.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹529.75. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 1.66%, also settling at ₹529.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.12%
|3 Months
|-19.22%
|6 Months
|-29.04%
|YTD
|0.9%
|1 Year
|-1.66%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.53
|Support 1
|527.13
|Resistance 2
|542.67
|Support 2
|523.87
|Resistance 3
|545.93
|Support 3
|517.73
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹539 & ₹522.5 yesterday to end at ₹529. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend