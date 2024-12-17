Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 529 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 538.15 and closed slightly lower at 536.95. The stock reached a high of 539 and dipped to a low of 522.5. With a market capitalization of 204,379.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 558,171 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹529.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹529

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 529.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 527.13 and 536.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 527.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 529.75. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 1.66%, also settling at 529.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.12%
3 Months-19.22%
6 Months-29.04%
YTD0.9%
1 Year-1.66%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.53Support 1527.13
Resistance 2542.67Support 2523.87
Resistance 3545.93Support 3517.73
17 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20782 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹536.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 539 & 522.5 yesterday to end at 529. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

