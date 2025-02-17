Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹499.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹498.80. The stock reached a high of ₹501.80 and a low of ₹484.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹188,180.64 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 270,507. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|499.38
|Support 1
|481.93
|Resistance 2
|509.17
|Support 2
|474.27
|Resistance 3
|516.83
|Support 3
|464.48
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 35.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 270 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹501.80 & ₹484.10 yesterday to end at ₹487.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend