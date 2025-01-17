Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 549.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 583.3 and closed significantly lower at 549.3. The stock reached a high of 599.9 and a low of 556.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 217,145.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a 52-week low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,286,224 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹549.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 599.9 & 556.5 yesterday to end at 562.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.