Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹583.3 and closed significantly lower at ₹549.3. The stock reached a high of ₹599.9 and a low of ₹556.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹217,145.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,286,224 shares for the day.
17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹549.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹599.9 & ₹556.5 yesterday to end at ₹562.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.