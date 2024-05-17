Active Stocks
Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹635.75, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹639.95

41 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST

41 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 639.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power's stock opened at 646.85 and closed at 639.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 651.6 and the low was 632. The market capitalization of Adani Power was 246,824.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 647.8 and the 52-week low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 578,483 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:04 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37:14 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 57.24%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 28.81%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:02:31 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has shown an EPS growth of 150.28% and a revenue growth of 24.29% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 503512.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:05:58 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price declined by 0.66% today to reach 635.75, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Adani Green Energy is experiencing a decrease, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.350.80.26317.4172.54291434.42
Adani Green Energy1829.75-14.0-0.762016.0816.0289838.34
Adani Power635.75-4.2-0.66651.6214.0245204.96
Tata Power436.32.40.55464.3201.75139484.75
Adani Energy Solutions1033.00.650.061250.0686.9115230.39
17 May 2024, 05:39:33 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock reached a low of 629.2 and a high of 640.75 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:56:24 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹635.75, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 635.75 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 641.25 , 646.45 , 652.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 629.95 , 623.85 , 618.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:50:30 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -35.42% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 3 PM is 35.42% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to 635.75, a decrease of 0.66%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:36:34 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:10:13 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹636.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 636.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.6 and 651.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 651.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03:12 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 03:01:44 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days615.72
10 Days603.92
20 Days601.94
50 Days576.65
100 Days559.03
300 Days460.40
17 May 2024, 02:47:19 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -38.57% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM is 38.57% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 635.95, down by 0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:41:54 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 636.75 and 635.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 635.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 636.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.6Support 1633.6
Resistance 2639.0Support 2631.0
Resistance 3641.6Support 3629.6
17 May 2024, 02:05:12 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹634.55, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 634.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.6 and 651.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 651.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:52:46 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -39.44% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the volume of Adani Power traded is 39.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 634.3, down by 0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:39:10 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been varying between levels of 637.12 and 635.37 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 635.37 and selling near hourly resistance at 637.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1636.75Support 1635.4
Resistance 2637.5Support 2634.8
Resistance 3638.1Support 3634.05
17 May 2024, 01:00:43 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's today's high price was 640.75 and the low price was 629.2.

17 May 2024, 12:54:08 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.14% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM is 39.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 636.15, down by 0.59%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate potential further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 636.97 and 635.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 635.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 636.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.12Support 1635.37
Resistance 2638.08Support 2634.58
Resistance 3638.87Support 3633.62
17 May 2024, 12:27:11 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days615.72
10 Days603.92
20 Days601.94
50 Days576.65
100 Days559.03
300 Days460.40
17 May 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20:10 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹636.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 636.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.6 and 651.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 651.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.82% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 11 AM is 34.82% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 636.7, down by 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43:48 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 640.07 and 631.27 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 631.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 640.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1636.97Support 1635.12
Resistance 2638.13Support 2634.43
Resistance 3638.82Support 3633.27
17 May 2024, 11:28:15 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹636.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 636.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.6 and 651.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 651.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18:56 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price decreased by 0.48% to reach 636.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy is declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.651.10.35317.4172.54291713.44
Adani Green Energy1828.15-15.6-0.852016.0816.0289584.9
Adani Power636.85-3.1-0.48651.6214.0245629.22
Tata Power436.22.30.53464.3201.75139452.78
Adani Energy Solutions1035.453.10.31250.0686.9115503.69
17 May 2024, 10:45:54 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.77% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 16.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 636.95, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:40:09 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 638.0 & a low of 629.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.07Support 1631.27
Resistance 2643.43Support 2625.83
Resistance 3648.87Support 3622.47
17 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:57:13 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price dropped by 1.1% today to reach 632.9, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy is declining, but Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.80.250.08317.4172.54290922.89
Adani Green Energy1828.6-15.15-0.822016.0816.0289656.18
Adani Power632.9-7.05-1.1651.6214.0244105.73
Tata Power436.32.40.55464.3201.75139484.75
Adani Energy Solutions1034.852.50.241250.0686.9115436.76
17 May 2024, 09:37:22 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹632.75, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹639.95

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 632.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.6 and 651.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 651.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20:49 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has dropped by -0.71%, currently trading at 635.40. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have seen an impressive increase of 173.25% to 635.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.5%
3 Months11.48%
6 Months64.38%
YTD21.94%
1 Year173.25%
17 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1651.0Support 1630.6
Resistance 2661.7Support 2620.9
Resistance 3671.4Support 3610.2
17 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5592 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:20 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹639.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 651.6 & 632 yesterday to end at 639.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

