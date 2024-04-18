Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 600.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 586.25 and closed at 591.15. The high for the day was 606.15 and the low was 586.25. The market capitalization stood at 231,667.04 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the 52-week low was 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 336,628 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹605, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹600.65

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 605, with a percent change of 0.72% and a net change of 4.35 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight increase.

18 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months13.31%
6 Months79.31%
YTD14.56%
1 Year217.55%
18 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹600.65, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹591.15

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 600.65, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 1.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may see this as a positive sign for the company's performance.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹591.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 336,628 shares with a closing price of 591.15.

