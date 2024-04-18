Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹586.25 and closed at ₹591.15. The high for the day was ₹606.15 and the low was ₹586.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹231,667.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the 52-week low was ₹185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 336,628 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹605, with a percent change of 0.72% and a net change of 4.35 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|13.31%
|6 Months
|79.31%
|YTD
|14.56%
|1 Year
|217.55%
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹600.65, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 1.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may see this as a positive sign for the company's performance.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 336,628 shares with a closing price of ₹591.15.
