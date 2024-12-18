Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹529 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹541.75 and a low of ₹522 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹202,335 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 419,562 shares for Adani Power.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹517.65 and a high of ₹529.8. This indicates a moderate fluctuation within the session, reflecting the stock's current market dynamics. Investors may be watching for further movements as the day progresses.
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -74.31% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has dropped by 74.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹517.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 523.98 and 519.88 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 519.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 523.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.78
|Support 1
|518.93
|Resistance 2
|523.37
|Support 2
|517.67
|Resistance 3
|524.63
|Support 3
|516.08
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|531.88
|10 Days
|536.38
|20 Days
|521.19
|50 Days
|572.72
|100 Days
|624.50
|300 Days
|630.33
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹520.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹524.9
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹520.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹519.03 and ₹536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 527.83 and 518.53 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 518.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 527.83. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.98
|Support 1
|519.88
|Resistance 2
|526.32
|Support 2
|518.12
|Resistance 3
|528.08
|Support 3
|515.78
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.39% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 67.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹520.25, reflecting a decline of 0.89%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹521.5, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹524.9
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹521.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹519.03 and ₹536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.04% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 48.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹522.35, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 529.8 & a low of 520.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|527.83
|Support 1
|518.53
|Resistance 2
|533.47
|Support 2
|514.87
|Resistance 3
|537.13
|Support 3
|509.23
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹527.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹524.9
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹527.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹519.03 and ₹536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹525.95. However, over the past year, Adani Power's shares have decreased by -2.73%, also standing at ₹525.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|-18.94%
|6 Months
|-29.88%
|YTD
|-0.1%
|1 Year
|-2.73%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.38
|Support 1
|519.03
|Resistance 2
|547.67
|Support 2
|512.97
|Resistance 3
|553.73
|Support 3
|501.68
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20837 k
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹529 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.75 & ₹522 yesterday to end at ₹524.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend