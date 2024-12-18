Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 524.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 529 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 541.75 and a low of 522 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 202,335 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 419,562 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 517.65 and a high of 529.8. This indicates a moderate fluctuation within the session, reflecting the stock's current market dynamics. Investors may be watching for further movements as the day progresses.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -74.31% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has dropped by 74.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 517.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 523.98 and 519.88 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 519.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 523.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.78Support 1518.93
Resistance 2523.37Support 2517.67
Resistance 3524.63Support 3516.08
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days531.88
10 Days536.38
20 Days521.19
50 Days572.72
100 Days624.50
300 Days630.33
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹520.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹524.9

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 520.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 519.03 and 536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 527.83 and 518.53 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 518.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 527.83. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1523.98Support 1519.88
Resistance 2526.32Support 2518.12
Resistance 3528.08Support 3515.78
18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.39% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 67.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 520.25, reflecting a decline of 0.89%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹521.5, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹524.9

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 521.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 519.03 and 536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:17 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has dropped by 0.81% today, currently standing at 520.65, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.46% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC345.2-4.05-1.16448.3293.3334728.91
Power Grid Corporation Of India322.45-7.55-2.29366.2222.75299897.85
Adani Power520.65-4.25-0.81896.75430.85200811.58
Adani Green Energy1121.4-21.4-1.872173.65870.9177633.4
Tata Power417.2-3.4-0.81494.85312.6133378.5
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.04% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 48.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 522.35, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 529.8 & a low of 520.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1527.83Support 1518.53
Resistance 2533.47Support 2514.87
Resistance 3537.13Support 3509.23
18 Dec 2024, 10:14 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's share price has decreased by 0.06%, trading at 524.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.07% and 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC347.6-1.65-0.47448.3293.3337056.11
Power Grid Corporation Of India325.0-5.0-1.52366.2222.75302269.5
Adani Power524.6-0.3-0.06896.75430.85202335.07
Adani Green Energy1130.1-12.7-1.112173.65870.9179011.51
Tata Power418.8-1.8-0.43494.85312.6133890.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹527.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹524.9

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 527.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 519.03 and 536.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 519.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 536.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at 525.95. However, over the past year, Adani Power's shares have decreased by -2.73%, also standing at 525.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months-18.94%
6 Months-29.88%
YTD-0.1%
1 Year-2.73%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.38Support 1519.03
Resistance 2547.67Support 2512.97
Resistance 3553.73Support 3501.68
18 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20837 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹529 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 541.75 & 522 yesterday to end at 524.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.