Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹480.45 and closed at ₹487.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹494.75 and a low of ₹472.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹189086.93 crore, it demonstrates significant market presence. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹896.75, while the low is ₹430.85. The trading volume recorded was 372,170 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹488.85. Over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has dropped by 13.04%, also standing at ₹488.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|-5.3%
|6 Months
|-29.66%
|YTD
|-7.4%
|1 Year
|-13.04%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|499.65
|Support 1
|476.9
|Resistance 2
|508.65
|Support 2
|463.15
|Resistance 3
|522.4
|Support 3
|454.15
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 34.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4892 k
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹487.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹494.75 & ₹472.25 yesterday to end at ₹490.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend