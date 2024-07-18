Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 708.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's last day saw an open price of 710.05 and a close price of 708.7. The high for the day was 731, while the low was 709. The market capitalization stood at 274,671.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 896.75, and the 52-week low was 235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 503,845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by -0.97% and is currently trading at 705.25. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have gained 189.97% to reach 705.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months7.02%
6 Months33.84%
YTD35.67%
1 Year189.97%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1726.58Support 1703.43
Resistance 2740.72Support 2694.42
Resistance 3749.73Support 3680.28
18 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5838 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹708.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 731 & 709 yesterday to end at 712.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.