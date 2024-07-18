Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's last day saw an open price of ₹710.05 and a close price of ₹708.7. The high for the day was ₹731, while the low was ₹709. The market capitalization stood at ₹274,671.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹896.75, and the 52-week low was ₹235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 503,845 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by -0.97% and is currently trading at ₹705.25. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have gained 189.97% to reach ₹705.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|7.02%
|6 Months
|33.84%
|YTD
|35.67%
|1 Year
|189.97%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|726.58
|Support 1
|703.43
|Resistance 2
|740.72
|Support 2
|694.42
|Resistance 3
|749.73
|Support 3
|680.28
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹731 & ₹709 yesterday to end at ₹712.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.