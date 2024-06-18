Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹754.05 and closed at ₹753.85. The high for the day was ₹760, and the low was ₹745.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹288074.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 581,914 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹753.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹760 & ₹745.3 yesterday to end at ₹753.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend