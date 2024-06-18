Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 753.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 754.05 and closed at 753.85. The high for the day was 760, and the low was 745.3. The market capitalization stood at 288074.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 581,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹753.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 760 & 745.3 yesterday to end at 753.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.