Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹539 and closed at ₹537.65. The high for the day was ₹542.9 and the low was ₹522. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,957.74 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹166.25. The BSE trading volume was 104,942 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.43%
|3 Months
|-3.14%
|6 Months
|39.8%
|YTD
|1.0%
|1 Year
|166.94%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows the price at ₹531.4 with a percent change of -1.16% and a net change of -6.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on BSE had a volume of 104,942 shares with a closing price of ₹537.65.
