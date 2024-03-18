Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 537.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 539 and closed at 537.65. The high for the day was 542.9 and the low was 522. The market capitalization stood at 204,957.74 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a 52-week low of 166.25. The BSE trading volume was 104,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.43%
3 Months-3.14%
6 Months39.8%
YTD1.0%
1 Year166.94%
18 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹531.4, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹537.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows the price at 531.4 with a percent change of -1.16% and a net change of -6.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹537.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on BSE had a volume of 104,942 shares with a closing price of 537.65.

