Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹516.30, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹512 and closed slightly lower at ₹511.95. The stock reached a high of ₹518 and a low of ₹508.70, with a total trading volume of 250,342 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹196,973.88 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Live Updates: Shareholding information
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power has a 1.60% MF holding & 12.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.51% in to 1.60% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.66% in to 12.34% in quarter.
Adani Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Power has a ROE of 57.44% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 26.00% & 23.00% respectively.
Adani Power Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹595.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 1.10% today, reaching ₹516.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|337.4
|5.8
|1.75
|448.3
|292.7
|327165.52
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.8
|3.5
|1.31
|366.2
|247.5
|251860.35
|Adani Power
|516.3
|5.6
|1.1
|896.75
|430.85
|199133.76
|Adani Green Energy
|901.05
|4.9
|0.55
|2173.65
|758.0
|142729.25
|Tata Power
|362.65
|11.9
|3.39
|494.85
|326.25
|115878.99
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹510.30 and a high of ₹518.60. The trading range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating investor activity within this price band as the market responds to various factors influencing the company's performance.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹516.30, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹516.30 - a 1.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 519.53 , 523.22 , 527.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 511.23 , 506.62 , 502.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -5.62% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 5.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹515.85, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.
Adani Power Live Updates:
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹516.85, up 1.20% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹515.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹521.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹521.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|509.20
|10 Days
|499.99
|20 Days
|493.65
|50 Days
|504.61
|100 Days
|524.70
|300 Days
|606.42
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -18.43% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 18.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹513.80, reflecting a decline of 0.61%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 513.97 and 511.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 511.07 and selling near hourly resistance 513.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.27
|Support 1
|512.12
|Resistance 2
|515.23
|Support 2
|510.93
|Resistance 3
|516.42
|Support 3
|509.97
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹512.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.1 and ₹515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.77% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 18.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹512.60, reflecting a decline of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 514.0 and 512.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 512.4 and selling near hourly resistance 514.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|513.97
|Support 1
|511.07
|Resistance 2
|515.03
|Support 2
|509.23
|Resistance 3
|516.87
|Support 3
|508.17
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹510.30 and reached a high of ₹516.45. This indicates a trading range of ₹6.15 for the day, reflecting slight volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be closely watching these price movements for potential trading opportunities.
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.43% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 21.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹511.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.10%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 514.43 and 511.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 511.68 and selling near hourly resistance 514.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.0
|Support 1
|512.4
|Resistance 2
|514.65
|Support 2
|511.45
|Resistance 3
|515.6
|Support 3
|510.8
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|509.20
|10 Days
|499.99
|20 Days
|493.65
|50 Days
|504.61
|100 Days
|524.70
|300 Days
|606.42
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹512.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.1 and ₹515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.82% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 23.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹512.75, reflecting a decline of 0.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with increased volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 515.93 and 512.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 512.68 and selling near hourly resistance 515.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.43
|Support 1
|511.68
|Resistance 2
|516.07
|Support 2
|510.57
|Resistance 3
|517.18
|Support 3
|508.93
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.80, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹512.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.1 and ₹515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.15% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹513.15, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a further decrease in value.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 516.45 & a low of 513.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|515.93
|Support 1
|512.68
|Resistance 2
|517.82
|Support 2
|511.32
|Resistance 3
|519.18
|Support 3
|509.43
Adani Power Live Updates:
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹513.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹510.70
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹513.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.1 and ₹515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹512.75. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 3.62%, also standing at ₹512.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|6.33%
|6 Months
|-23.24%
|YTD
|-3.45%
|1 Year
|-3.62%
Adani Green to Adani Power: Adani shares will be in focus tomorrow. Here's why
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-green-to-adani-power-adani-shares-will-be-in-focus-tomorrow-heres-why-11742209487250.html
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|515.4
|Support 1
|506.1
|Resistance 2
|521.35
|Support 2
|502.75
|Resistance 3
|524.7
|Support 3
|496.8
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6397 k
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹511.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹518 & ₹508.70 yesterday to end at ₹510.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.