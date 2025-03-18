Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹516.30, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹510.70

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.10 %. The stock closed at 510.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.30 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.