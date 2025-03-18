Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 516.30, up 1.10% from yesterday's 510.70

11 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.10 %. The stock closed at 510.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.30 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 512 and closed slightly lower at 511.95. The stock reached a high of 518 and a low of 508.70, with a total trading volume of 250,342 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 196,973.88 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power has a 1.60% MF holding & 12.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.51% in to 1.60% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.66% in to 12.34% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power has a ROE of 57.44% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 26.00% & 23.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 1.10% today, reaching 516.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc337.45.81.75448.3292.7327165.52
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.83.51.31366.2247.5251860.35
Adani Power516.35.61.1896.75430.85199133.76
Adani Green Energy901.054.90.552173.65758.0142729.25
Tata Power362.6511.93.39494.85326.25115878.99
18 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of 510.30 and a high of 518.60. The trading range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating investor activity within this price band as the market responds to various factors influencing the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹516.30, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 516.30 - a 1.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 519.53 , 523.22 , 527.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 511.23 , 506.62 , 502.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -5.62% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 5.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 515.85, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹516.85, up 1.20% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 515.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 521.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 521.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days509.20
10 Days499.99
20 Days493.65
50 Days504.61
100 Days524.70
300 Days606.42
18 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -18.43% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 18.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 513.80, reflecting a decline of 0.61%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 513.97 and 511.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 511.07 and selling near hourly resistance 513.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.27Support 1512.12
Resistance 2515.23Support 2510.93
Resistance 3516.42Support 3509.97
18 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 16.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:05 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 512.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.1 and 515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.77% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 18.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 512.60, reflecting a decline of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 514.0 and 512.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 512.4 and selling near hourly resistance 514.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1513.97Support 1511.07
Resistance 2515.03Support 2509.23
Resistance 3516.87Support 3508.17
18 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of 510.30 and reached a high of 516.45. This indicates a trading range of 6.15 for the day, reflecting slight volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be closely watching these price movements for potential trading opportunities.

18 Mar 2025, 12:48 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.43% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 21.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 511.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.10%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 514.43 and 511.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 511.68 and selling near hourly resistance 514.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.0Support 1512.4
Resistance 2514.65Support 2511.45
Resistance 3515.6Support 3510.8
18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days509.20
10 Days499.99
20 Days493.65
50 Days504.61
100 Days524.70
300 Days606.42
18 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 512.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.1 and 515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.82% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 23.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 512.75, reflecting a decline of 0.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with increased volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 515.93 and 512.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 512.68 and selling near hourly resistance 515.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.43Support 1511.68
Resistance 2516.07Support 2510.57
Resistance 3517.18Support 3508.93
18 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹512.80, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 512.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.1 and 515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.77%, reaching 514.65, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.11% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc336.85.21.57448.3292.7326583.72
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.354.051.52366.2247.5252371.89
Adani Power514.653.950.77896.75430.85198497.37
Adani Green Energy900.94.750.532173.65758.0142705.49
Tata Power358.67.852.24494.85326.25114584.88
18 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 17.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.15% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 513.15, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a further decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 516.45 & a low of 513.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1515.93Support 1512.68
Resistance 2517.82Support 2511.32
Resistance 3519.18Support 3509.43
18 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.71% today, reaching 514.35, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.84% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc333.351.750.53448.3292.7323238.37
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.252.951.1366.2247.5251348.82
Adani Power514.353.650.71896.75430.85198381.66
Adani Green Energy901.35.150.572173.65758.0142768.85
Tata Power357.857.12.02494.85326.25114345.23
18 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹513.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹510.70

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 513.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.1 and 515.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 515.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at 512.75. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 3.62%, also standing at 512.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months6.33%
6 Months-23.24%
YTD-3.45%
1 Year-3.62%
18 Mar 2025, 09:01 AM IST Adani Green to Adani Power: Adani shares will be in focus tomorrow. Here's why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-green-to-adani-power-adani-shares-will-be-in-focus-tomorrow-heres-why-11742209487250.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1515.4Support 1506.1
Resistance 2521.35Support 2502.75
Resistance 3524.7Support 3496.8
18 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 17.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6397 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹511.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 518 & 508.70 yesterday to end at 510.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.