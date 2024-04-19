Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet as Market Suffers Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 600.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 611.3 and closed at 600.65. The stock reached a high of 615.85 and a low of 595.15 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 231,088.5 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 647 and the 52-week low is 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 181,532 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹599.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹600.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 599.15 with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹600.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 181532 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 600.65.

