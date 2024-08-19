Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹683.75 and closed at ₹673.95, with a high of ₹700.7 and a low of ₹671.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹268944.35 crore. The stock traded a volume of 267,482 shares on BSE. Adani Power's 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹274.65, respectively.
19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹673.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.7 & ₹671.3 yesterday to end at ₹697.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend