Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 673.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 697.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 683.75 and closed at 673.95, with a high of 700.7 and a low of 671.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 268944.35 crore. The stock traded a volume of 267,482 shares on BSE. Adani Power's 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 274.65, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹673.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 700.7 & 671.3 yesterday to end at 697.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

