Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Wanes

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 521.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 511.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 524.05 and closed slightly higher at 524.90. The stock reached a high of 529.80 and a low of 517.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 201,004.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 490,029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹511.3, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹521.1

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 516.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 510.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 510.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 1.97%, currently trading at 510.85. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have dropped by 2.67%, also settling at 510.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months-17.27%
6 Months-29.45%
YTD-0.76%
1 Year-2.67%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1528.37Support 1516.02
Resistance 2535.28Support 2510.58
Resistance 3540.72Support 3503.67
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20800 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹524.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 529.8 & 517.65 yesterday to end at 521.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

