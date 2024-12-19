Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Wanes

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹524.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹524.90. The stock reached a high of ₹529.80 and a low of ₹517.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹201,004.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 490,029 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹516.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹510.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹510.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 1.97%, currently trading at ₹510.85. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have dropped by 2.67%, also settling at ₹510.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|-17.27%
|6 Months
|-29.45%
|YTD
|-0.76%
|1 Year
|-2.67%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|528.37
|Support 1
|516.02
|Resistance 2
|535.28
|Support 2
|510.58
|Resistance 3
|540.72
|Support 3
|503.67
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹529.8 & ₹517.65 yesterday to end at ₹521.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend