Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 490.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 492.95 and closed slightly lower at 490.30. The stock reached a high of 494.40 and a low of 481.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 186,985.11 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, with a BSE trading volume of 424,055 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4835 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹490.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 494.40 & 481.70 yesterday to end at 484.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

