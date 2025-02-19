Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹492.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹490.30. The stock reached a high of ₹494.40 and a low of ₹481.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹186,985.11 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, with a BSE trading volume of 424,055 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹494.40 & ₹481.70 yesterday to end at ₹484.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend