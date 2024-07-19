Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹714.4 and closed at ₹712.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹714.4, while the low was ₹696.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,735.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹235.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 213,725 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 213 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹714.4 & ₹696.35 yesterday to end at ₹699.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.