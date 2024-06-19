Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock plummets in trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹753.9 and closed at ₹746.9. The highest price reached was ₹758, while the lowest was ₹741.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹288,421.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 534,429 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 2.11% to reach ₹732, in line with the downward trend seen in other companies in the same sector like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex declining by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.3
|-2.5
|-0.68
|395.0
|183.5
|356158.55
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|330.0
|-1.7
|-0.51
|346.9
|177.6
|306919.8
|Adani Power
|732.0
|-15.8
|-2.11
|896.75
|230.95
|282328.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1788.6
|-24.45
|-1.35
|2173.65
|816.0
|283320.05
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹739.03 & second support of ₹730.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹720.63. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹720.63 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has dropped by -0.98% and is currently trading at ₹740.50. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 183.77% to ₹740.50. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|34.5%
|6 Months
|39.72%
|YTD
|42.46%
|1 Year
|183.77%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|757.43
|Support 1
|739.03
|Resistance 2
|767.17
|Support 2
|730.37
|Resistance 3
|775.83
|Support 3
|720.63
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹758 & ₹741.95 yesterday to end at ₹746.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend