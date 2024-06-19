Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -3.5 %. The stock closed at 747.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 721.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 753.9 and closed at 746.9. The highest price reached was 758, while the lowest was 741.95. The market capitalization stood at 288,421.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 534,429 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 2.11% to reach 732, in line with the downward trend seen in other companies in the same sector like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex declining by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC367.3-2.5-0.68395.0183.5356158.55
Power Grid Corporation Of India330.0-1.7-0.51346.9177.6306919.8
Adani Power732.0-15.8-2.11896.75230.95282328.01
Adani Green Energy1788.6-24.45-1.352173.65816.0283320.05
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
19 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹721.6, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹747.8

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 739.03 & second support of 730.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 720.63. If the stock price breaks the final support of 720.63 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has dropped by -0.98% and is currently trading at 740.50. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 183.77% to 740.50. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.8%
3 Months34.5%
6 Months39.72%
YTD42.46%
1 Year183.77%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1757.43Support 1739.03
Resistance 2767.17Support 2730.37
Resistance 3775.83Support 3720.63
19 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12870 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹746.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 758 & 741.95 yesterday to end at 746.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.