Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 531.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 511.95 and closed at 531.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 531.95 and the low was 508. The market capitalization stood at 204244.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were 589.3 and 166.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 377,861 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02:34 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹531.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 377,861 shares with a closing price of 531.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie