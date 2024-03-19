Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 531.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 511.95 and closed at 531.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 531.95 and the low was 508. The market capitalization stood at 204244.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were 589.3 and 166.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 377,861 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹531.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 377,861 shares with a closing price of 531.4.

