Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 521.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's 516.30
Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹521.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹516.30

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 516.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 515.55 and closed at 510.70, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 518.60 and a low of 510.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 199,133.76 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 259,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:32 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power has a 1.60% MF holding & 12.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.51% in to 1.60% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.66% in to 12.34% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33:12 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power has a ROE of 57.44% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 26.00% & 23.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:05:18 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:30:36 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 15.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 06:04:18 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 521.15, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.23.81.13448.3292.7330850.25
Power Grid Corporation Of India276.956.152.27366.2247.5257580.22
Adani Power521.154.850.94896.75430.85201004.38
Adani Green Energy911.110.051.122173.65758.0144321.2
Tata Power371.68.952.47494.85326.25118738.82
19 Mar 2025, 05:37:06 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today reached a high of 526.80 and a low of 514.05. This range indicates a price fluctuation of 12.75 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's current volatility in the market.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:17 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 31.71% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power is 31.71% greater than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at 521.15, reflecting an increase of 0.94%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:00 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹521.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 521.15 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 527.32 , 533.43 , 540.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 514.57 , 507.93 , 501.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:01 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10:13 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹521.20, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:47 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:16 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

19 Mar 2025, 02:47:51 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 45.90% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 45.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 523.60, reflecting a gain of 1.41%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35:47 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 523.1 & a low of 519.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1524.15Support 1520.8
Resistance 2525.3Support 2518.6
Resistance 3527.5Support 3517.45
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:10 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 02:02:32 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹521.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:13 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 56.15% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 56.15% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 520.35, reflecting a rise of 0.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33:32 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 523.98 and 518.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.83 and selling near hourly resistance 523.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

19 Mar 2025, 01:03:29 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of 514.05 and a high of 525.40. The trading session reflected some volatility, with the stock fluctuating within this range, showcasing investor interest and market dynamics throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:48:33 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 65.85% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 65.85% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 521.35, reflecting a rise of 0.98%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34:06 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 524.87 and 520.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 520.12 and selling near hourly resistance 524.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

19 Mar 2025, 12:24:52 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

19 Mar 2025, 12:22:39 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:10:58 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹520.25, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47:01 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 57.96% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has increased by 57.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 522.35, reflecting a rise of 1.17%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:14 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 524.95 & a low of 520.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 522.67 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

19 Mar 2025, 11:20:09 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹523.45, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 519.53 & second resistance of 523.22 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 527.83. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 527.83 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:55 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.54%, reaching 524.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 11:02:56 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 14.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 10:47:40 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 44.86% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 44.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 523.70, reflecting a rise of 1.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume may signal further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:15 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 522.95 & a low of 518.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

19 Mar 2025, 10:13:11 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:56 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.68% today, reaching 519.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, with changes of -0.07% and +0.14%, respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33:11 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹522, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹516.30

Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17:10 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at 520.40. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 2.50%, also standing at 520.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

19 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 08:16:33 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6377 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:53 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹510.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 518.60 & 510.30 yesterday to end at 516.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

