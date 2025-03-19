Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 521.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's 516.30

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹515.55 and closed at ₹510.70, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹518.60 and a low of ₹510.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹199,133.76 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 259,837 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power has a 1.60% MF holding & 12.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.51% in to 1.60% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.66% in to 12.34% in quarter.
Adani Power has a ROE of 57.44% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 26.00% & 23.00% respectively.
Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 15.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹595.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹521.15, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.2
|3.8
|1.13
|448.3
|292.7
|330850.25
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|276.95
|6.15
|2.27
|366.2
|247.5
|257580.22
|Adani Power
|521.15
|4.85
|0.94
|896.75
|430.85
|201004.38
|Adani Green Energy
|911.1
|10.05
|1.12
|2173.65
|758.0
|144321.2
|Tata Power
|371.6
|8.95
|2.47
|494.85
|326.25
|118738.82
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today reached a high of ₹526.80 and a low of ₹514.05. This range indicates a price fluctuation of ₹12.75 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's current volatility in the market.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power is 31.71% greater than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹521.15, reflecting an increase of 0.94%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹521.15 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 527.32 , 533.43 , 540.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 514.57 , 507.93 , 501.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|509.20
|10 Days
|499.99
|20 Days
|493.65
|50 Days
|504.61
|100 Days
|524.70
|300 Days
|606.42
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 45.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹523.60, reflecting a gain of 1.41%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 523.1 & a low of 519.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|524.15
|Support 1
|520.8
|Resistance 2
|525.3
|Support 2
|518.6
|Resistance 3
|527.5
|Support 3
|517.45
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 56.15% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹520.35, reflecting a rise of 0.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 523.98 and 518.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.83 and selling near hourly resistance 523.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.63
|Support 1
|519.23
|Resistance 2
|523.02
|Support 2
|518.22
|Resistance 3
|524.03
|Support 3
|516.83
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹514.05 and a high of ₹525.40. The trading session reflected some volatility, with the stock fluctuating within this range, showcasing investor interest and market dynamics throughout the day.
Adani Power Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 65.85% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹521.35, reflecting a rise of 0.98%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.
Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 524.87 and 520.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 520.12 and selling near hourly resistance 524.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.98
|Support 1
|518.83
|Resistance 2
|527.27
|Support 2
|516.97
|Resistance 3
|529.13
|Support 3
|513.68
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|509.20
|10 Days
|499.99
|20 Days
|493.65
|50 Days
|504.61
|100 Days
|524.70
|300 Days
|606.42
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has increased by 57.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹522.35, reflecting a rise of 1.17%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 524.95 & a low of 520.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 522.67 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|524.87
|Support 1
|520.12
|Resistance 2
|527.28
|Support 2
|517.78
|Resistance 3
|529.62
|Support 3
|515.37
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.53 & second resistance of ₹523.22 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹527.83. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹527.83 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.54%, reaching ₹524.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|342.5
|5.1
|1.51
|448.3
|292.7
|332110.82
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.05
|3.25
|1.2
|366.2
|247.5
|254883.05
|Adani Power
|524.25
|7.95
|1.54
|896.75
|430.85
|202200.03
|Adani Green Energy
|916.2
|15.15
|1.68
|2173.65
|758.0
|145129.06
|Tata Power
|369.4
|6.75
|1.86
|494.85
|326.25
|118035.84
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 44.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹523.70, reflecting a rise of 1.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume may signal further declines.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 522.95 & a low of 518.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|522.67
|Support 1
|518.22
|Resistance 2
|525.03
|Support 2
|516.13
|Resistance 3
|527.12
|Support 3
|513.77
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.68% today, reaching ₹519.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, with changes of -0.07% and +0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.3
|3.9
|1.16
|448.3
|292.7
|330947.22
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|273.05
|2.25
|0.83
|366.2
|247.5
|253952.99
|Adani Power
|519.8
|3.5
|0.68
|896.75
|430.85
|200483.69
|Adani Green Energy
|913.65
|12.6
|1.4
|2173.65
|758.0
|144725.13
|Tata Power
|367.55
|4.9
|1.35
|494.85
|326.25
|117444.71
Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹523.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹523.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹520.40. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 2.50%, also standing at ₹520.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.2%
|3 Months
|5.42%
|6 Months
|-22.54%
|YTD
|-2.51%
|1 Year
|-2.5%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|519.53
|Support 1
|511.23
|Resistance 2
|523.22
|Support 2
|506.62
|Resistance 3
|527.83
|Support 3
|502.93
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹518.60 & ₹510.30 yesterday to end at ₹516.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.