Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹699 and closed slightly lower at ₹697.3. The stock reached a high of ₹706.5 and a low of ₹693.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹268693.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹274.65. The BSE volume for the day was 246,017 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|704.73
|Support 1
|690.98
|Resistance 2
|712.62
|Support 2
|685.12
|Resistance 3
|718.48
|Support 3
|677.23
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹706.5 & ₹693.25 yesterday to end at ₹696.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend