Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Aug 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 697.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 699 and closed slightly lower at 697.3. The stock reached a high of 706.5 and a low of 693.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 268693.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 896.75 and a low of 274.65. The BSE volume for the day was 246,017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1704.73Support 1690.98
Resistance 2712.62Support 2685.12
Resistance 3718.48Support 3677.23
20 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11976 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹697.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 706.5 & 693.25 yesterday to end at 696.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

