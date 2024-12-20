Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹510.65 and closed at ₹521.1, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹516.4 and a low of ₹507 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹196,048.2 crores, the company has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 222,084 shares for Adani Power.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹516.4 & ₹507 yesterday to end at ₹508.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend