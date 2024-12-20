Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 521.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 510.65 and closed at 521.1, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 516.4 and a low of 507 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 196,048.2 crores, the company has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 222,084 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18705 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹521.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 516.4 & 507 yesterday to end at 508.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

