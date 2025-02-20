Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹478.10 and closed at ₹484.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹488.60 and a low of ₹472.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹186,098.10 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 526,461 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 36.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹488.60 & ₹472.50 yesterday to end at ₹482.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend