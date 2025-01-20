Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -2.95 %. The stock closed at 562.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 563.7 and closed slightly lower at 562.75. The stock reached a high of 573.75 and a low of 500 during the day. With a market capitalization of 212,633.10 crore, the company remains significant in the market. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, with a BSE volume of 776,099 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 546.05. Over the past year, however, Adani Power shares have increased by 5.30% to reach 546.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.31%
3 Months-4.41%
6 Months-20.62%
YTD4.13%
1 Year5.3%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1566.68Support 1544.38
Resistance 2581.27Support 2536.67
Resistance 3588.98Support 3522.08
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10826 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹562.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 573.75 & 500 yesterday to end at 546.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

