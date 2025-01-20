Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹563.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹562.75. The stock reached a high of ₹573.75 and a low of ₹500 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹212,633.10 crore, the company remains significant in the market. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, with a BSE volume of 776,099 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹546.05. Over the past year, however, Adani Power shares have increased by 5.30% to reach ₹546.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.31%
|3 Months
|-4.41%
|6 Months
|-20.62%
|YTD
|4.13%
|1 Year
|5.3%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|566.68
|Support 1
|544.38
|Resistance 2
|581.27
|Support 2
|536.67
|Resistance 3
|588.98
|Support 3
|522.08
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹573.75 & ₹500 yesterday to end at ₹546.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.