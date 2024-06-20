Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 747.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 738 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 749.15 and closed at 747.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 750 and the low was 720. The market capitalization stands at 284,642.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a 52-week low of 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 343,289 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹747.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 750 & 720 yesterday to end at 747.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

