Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹749.15 and closed at ₹747.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹750 and the low was ₹720. The market capitalization stands at ₹284,642.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a 52-week low of ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 343,289 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹747.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹750 & ₹720 yesterday to end at ₹747.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend