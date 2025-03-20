Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 519.45, down -0.33% from yesterday's 521.15
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹519.45, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹521.15

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 521.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 516.60 and closed slightly lower at 516.30. The stock reached a high of 526.80 and a low of 514.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 201,004.38 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 535,354 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01:36 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:12 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:02:56 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price decreased by 0.33% today, reaching 519.45, while its competitors showed a mixed performance. Tata Power experienced a decline, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Adani Green Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.650.450.13448.3292.7331286.6
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.953.01.08366.2247.5260370.4
Adani Power519.45-1.7-0.33896.75430.85200348.7
Adani Green Energy923.412.31.352173.65758.0146269.56
Tata Power370.2-1.4-0.38494.85326.25118291.47
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:48 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of 514.50 and reached a high of 527.40. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 12.90, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:11 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹519.45, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 519.45 - a 0.33% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 525.77 , 533.03 , 538.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 512.87 , 507.23 , 499.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:22 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -31.34% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Adani Power has seen a trading volume that is 31.34% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 519.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price changes to identify market trends. An increase in price combined with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:15 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11:33 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹520.30, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 520.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 514.57 and 527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:00:16 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:45 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:47:09 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.55% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 28.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 520.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, in addition to price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35:42 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 521.52 and 518.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.52 and selling near hourly resistance 521.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.68Support 1519.83
Resistance 2522.62Support 2518.92
Resistance 3523.53Support 3517.98
20 Mar 2025, 02:12:10 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:03:05 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹520.50, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 520.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 514.57 and 527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47:45 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.84% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.84% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 520.25, reflecting a slight decline of 0.17%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:46 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 520.58 and 518.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.28 and selling near hourly resistance 520.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.52Support 1518.52
Resistance 2523.13Support 2517.13
Resistance 3524.52Support 3515.52
20 Mar 2025, 01:04:02 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 514.50 and a high of 527.40. This fluctuation indicates a market activity reflecting investor sentiment, with the stock reaching its peak at 527.40 during the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:50:36 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.20% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 520, reflecting a drop of 0.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decline paired with significant volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35:41 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 521.0 and 516.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 516.6 and selling near hourly resistance 521.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1520.58Support 1518.28
Resistance 2521.37Support 2516.77
Resistance 3522.88Support 3515.98
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:10 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:22:06 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10:06 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹518.80, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 518.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 514.57 and 527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:47:34 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.11% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 21.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 518.10, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36:45 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 525.95 and 515.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 515.05 and selling near hourly resistance 525.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.0Support 1516.6
Resistance 2523.55Support 2514.75
Resistance 3525.4Support 3512.2
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:05 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹518.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 518.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 514.57 and 527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:17:15 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's share price decreased by 0.37%, bringing it down to 519.20, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Tata Power is experiencing a decline, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Adani Green Energy are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.59% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc343.01.80.53448.3292.7332595.65
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.852.91.05366.2247.5260277.4
Adani Power519.2-1.95-0.37896.75430.85200252.27
Adani Green Energy915.354.250.472173.65758.0144994.41
Tata Power370.25-1.35-0.36494.85326.25118307.45
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:57 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:50:07 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.40% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 8.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 519, reflecting a decline of 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33:03 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 525.65 & a low of 514.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1525.95Support 1515.05
Resistance 2531.25Support 2509.45
Resistance 3536.85Support 3504.15
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:46 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power decreased by 0.30% today, trading at 519.60, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like NTPC and Tata Power experienced declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.05-0.15-0.04448.3292.7330704.8
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.41.450.52366.2247.5258928.81
Adani Power519.6-1.55-0.3896.75430.85200406.55
Adani Green Energy912.251.150.132173.65758.0144503.36
Tata Power369.7-1.9-0.51494.85326.25118131.7
20 Mar 2025, 09:33:02 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹524.85, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹521.15

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 524.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 514.57 and 527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:20:33 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has risen by 0.72%, currently trading at 524.90. Over the past year, the stock has increased by 0.54%, also reaching 524.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.13%
3 Months6.24%
6 Months-20.06%
YTD-1.6%
1 Year0.54%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1527.32Support 1514.57
Resistance 2533.43Support 2507.93
Resistance 3540.07Support 3501.82
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:17:04 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6374 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 535 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:10 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹516.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 526.80 & 514.05 yesterday to end at 521.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

