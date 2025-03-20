Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at 519.45, down -0.33% from yesterday's 521.15

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹516.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹516.30. The stock reached a high of ₹526.80 and a low of ₹514.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹201,004.38 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 535,354 shares.
Adani Power has delivered a EPS growth of 154.07% & a revenue growth of 24.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 553293.80 cr which is 10.40% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 15.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹595.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price decreased by 0.33% today, reaching ₹519.45, while its competitors showed a mixed performance. Tata Power experienced a decline, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Adani Green Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.65
|0.45
|0.13
|448.3
|292.7
|331286.6
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.95
|3.0
|1.08
|366.2
|247.5
|260370.4
|Adani Power
|519.45
|-1.7
|-0.33
|896.75
|430.85
|200348.7
|Adani Green Energy
|923.4
|12.3
|1.35
|2173.65
|758.0
|146269.56
|Tata Power
|370.2
|-1.4
|-0.38
|494.85
|326.25
|118291.47
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹514.50 and reached a high of ₹527.40. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹12.90, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹519.45 - a 0.33% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 525.77 , 533.03 , 538.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 512.87 , 507.23 , 499.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Adani Power has seen a trading volume that is 31.34% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹519.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price changes to identify market trends. An increase in price combined with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹520.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹514.57 and ₹527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|510.11
|10 Days
|503.18
|20 Days
|494.25
|50 Days
|504.39
|100 Days
|523.77
|300 Days
|605.57
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 28.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹520.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, in addition to price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 521.52 and 518.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.52 and selling near hourly resistance 521.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.68
|Support 1
|519.83
|Resistance 2
|522.62
|Support 2
|518.92
|Resistance 3
|523.53
|Support 3
|517.98
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹520.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹514.57 and ₹527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.84% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹520.25, reflecting a slight decline of 0.17%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 520.58 and 518.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 518.28 and selling near hourly resistance 520.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.52
|Support 1
|518.52
|Resistance 2
|523.13
|Support 2
|517.13
|Resistance 3
|524.52
|Support 3
|515.52
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹514.50 and a high of ₹527.40. This fluctuation indicates a market activity reflecting investor sentiment, with the stock reaching its peak at ₹527.40 during the trading session.
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Adani Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹520, reflecting a drop of 0.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decline paired with significant volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Adani Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 521.0 and 516.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 516.6 and selling near hourly resistance 521.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|520.58
|Support 1
|518.28
|Resistance 2
|521.37
|Support 2
|516.77
|Resistance 3
|522.88
|Support 3
|515.98
Adani Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹518.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹514.57 and ₹527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 21.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹518.10, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 525.95 and 515.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 515.05 and selling near hourly resistance 525.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.0
|Support 1
|516.6
|Resistance 2
|523.55
|Support 2
|514.75
|Resistance 3
|525.4
|Support 3
|512.2
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹518.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹514.57 and ₹527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 8.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹519, reflecting a decline of 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 525.65 & a low of 514.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.95
|Support 1
|515.05
|Resistance 2
|531.25
|Support 2
|509.45
|Resistance 3
|536.85
|Support 3
|504.15
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹524.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹514.57 and ₹527.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹514.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 527.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has risen by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹524.90. Over the past year, the stock has increased by 0.54%, also reaching ₹524.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.13%
|3 Months
|6.24%
|6 Months
|-20.06%
|YTD
|-1.6%
|1 Year
|0.54%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|527.32
|Support 1
|514.57
|Resistance 2
|533.43
|Support 2
|507.93
|Resistance 3
|540.07
|Support 3
|501.82
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 535 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.80 & ₹514.05 yesterday to end at ₹521.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.