Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 635.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 639.95 and closed at 635.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 641.85, while the low was 633.75. The market capitalization stood at 244819.27 crore. The 52-week high was 651.6 and the 52-week low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 39482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹634.75, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹635.75

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 634.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 629.95 and 641.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 629.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 641.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at 634.75. On the other hand, Adani Power shares have gained 182.58% in the past year, reaching 634.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.45%
3 Months10.53%
6 Months64.2%
YTD21.1%
1 Year182.58%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.25Support 1629.95
Resistance 2646.45Support 2623.85
Resistance 3652.55Support 3618.65
20 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5592 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹635.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 641.85 & 633.75 yesterday to end at 635.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

