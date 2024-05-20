Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees decline in trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹639.95 and closed at ₹635.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹641.85, while the low was ₹633.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹244819.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹651.6 and the 52-week low was ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 39482 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹634.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹629.95 and ₹641.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹629.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 641.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹634.75. On the other hand, Adani Power shares have gained 182.58% in the past year, reaching ₹634.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.45%
|3 Months
|10.53%
|6 Months
|64.2%
|YTD
|21.1%
|1 Year
|182.58%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.25
|Support 1
|629.95
|Resistance 2
|646.45
|Support 2
|623.85
|Resistance 3
|652.55
|Support 3
|618.65
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹641.85 & ₹633.75 yesterday to end at ₹635.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
