Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 696.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 699 and closed at 696.65. The stock reached a high of 701.95 and a low of 692.1. The market capitalization stood at 267980.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 896.75, and the 52-week low is 289.3. A total of 163,605 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1700.78Support 1691.18
Resistance 2706.12Support 2686.92
Resistance 3710.38Support 3681.58
21 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11976 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹696.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 701.95 & 692.1 yesterday to end at 694.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.