Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹699 and closed at ₹696.65. The stock reached a high of ₹701.95 and a low of ₹692.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹267980.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹896.75, and the 52-week low is ₹289.3. A total of 163,605 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|700.78
|Support 1
|691.18
|Resistance 2
|706.12
|Support 2
|686.92
|Resistance 3
|710.38
|Support 3
|681.58
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹701.95 & ₹692.1 yesterday to end at ₹694.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend