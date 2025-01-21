Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 546.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 551.65 and closed at 546.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 554 and a low of 538.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 209,740.40 crore and its shares traded with a volume of 362,623 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1552.1Support 1537.0
Resistance 2560.65Support 2530.45
Resistance 3567.2Support 3521.9
21 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10633 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹546.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 554 & 538.8 yesterday to end at 544.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

