Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹551.65 and closed at ₹546.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹554 and a low of ₹538.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹209,740.40 crore and its shares traded with a volume of 362,623 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|552.1
|Support 1
|537.0
|Resistance 2
|560.65
|Support 2
|530.45
|Resistance 3
|567.2
|Support 3
|521.9
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹554 & ₹538.8 yesterday to end at ₹544.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.