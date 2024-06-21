Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 738 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 743.95, reached a high of 746.95, and a low of 735 before closing at 738. The market capitalization stood at 286184.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 896.75 and 230.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,011 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1748.07Support 1734.97
Resistance 2754.23Support 2728.03
Resistance 3761.17Support 3721.87
21 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12120 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹738 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 746.95 & 735 yesterday to end at 738. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

