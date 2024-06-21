Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹743.95, reached a high of ₹746.95, and a low of ₹735 before closing at ₹738. The market capitalization stood at ₹286184.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,011 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|748.07
|Support 1
|734.97
|Resistance 2
|754.23
|Support 2
|728.03
|Resistance 3
|761.17
|Support 3
|721.87
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹746.95 & ₹735 yesterday to end at ₹738. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend