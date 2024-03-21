Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock up as market sentiment improves

Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 514.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹524, reached a high of ₹524, and a low of ₹501.7, closing at ₹517.55. The market capitalization was ₹198,420.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,318 shares traded.
