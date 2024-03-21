LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock up as market sentiment improves

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Trade

Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 514.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.