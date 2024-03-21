Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock up as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 514.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 524, reached a high of 524, and a low of 501.7, closing at 517.55. The market capitalization was 198,420.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a 52-week low of 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹525.25, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹514.45

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 525.25, showing a 2.1% increase in value. The net change is 10.8 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months-1.05%
6 Months39.75%
YTD-1.96%
1 Year157.81%
21 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹514.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹517.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 514.45 with a net change of -3.1 and a percent change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹517.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on BSE, the volume was 114,318 shares with a closing price of 517.55.

