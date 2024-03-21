Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock up as market sentiment improves

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹524, reached a high of ₹524, and a low of ₹501.7, closing at ₹517.55. The market capitalization was ₹198,420.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,318 shares traded.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹525.25, showing a 2.1% increase in value. The net change is 10.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|39.75%
|YTD
|-1.96%
|1 Year
|157.81%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹514.45 with a net change of -3.1 and a percent change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on BSE, the volume was 114,318 shares with a closing price of ₹517.55.
