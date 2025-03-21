Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹526 and closed at ₹521.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹527.40 and a low of ₹514.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹200,348.70 crores, the company's shares traded at a volume of 373,602 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹896.75 and ₹430.85, respectively.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.57% higher than yesterday
Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 14.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹530, reflecting a rise of 2.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a negative price movement alongside elevated volume, it could signal a potential decline in prices.
Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 527.5 & a low of 521.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|529.07
|Support 1
|523.37
|Resistance 2
|531.13
|Support 2
|519.73
|Resistance 3
|534.77
|Support 3
|517.67
Adani Power Live Updates:
ADANI POWER
ADANI POWER
Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.98% today, reaching ₹524.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co. are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.28%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|345.25
|3.6
|1.05
|448.3
|292.7
|334777.4
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.4
|1.45
|0.52
|366.2
|247.5
|261718.99
|Adani Power
|524.55
|5.1
|0.98
|896.75
|430.85
|202315.74
|Adani Green Energy
|943.2
|19.8
|2.14
|2173.65
|758.0
|149405.94
|Tata Power Co
|374.8
|4.6
|1.24
|494.85
|326.25
|119761.33
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹523.15, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹519.45
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹523.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹512.87 and ₹525.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹512.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 525.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹522.70. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have risen by 0.93%, reaching ₹522.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|6.08%
|6 Months
|-20.0%
|YTD
|-1.85%
|1 Year
|0.93%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.77
|Support 1
|512.87
|Resistance 2
|533.03
|Support 2
|507.23
|Resistance 3
|538.67
|Support 3
|499.97
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 15.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹595.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6370 k
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹521.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹527.40 & ₹514.50 yesterday to end at ₹519.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.