Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 519.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 526 and closed at 521.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 527.40 and a low of 514.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 200,348.70 crores, the company's shares traded at a volume of 373,602 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 896.75 and 430.85, respectively.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:51:02 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.57% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has increased by 14.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 530, reflecting a rise of 2.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a negative price movement alongside elevated volume, it could signal a potential decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35:38 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 527.5 & a low of 521.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1529.07Support 1523.37
Resistance 2531.13Support 2519.73
Resistance 3534.77Support 3517.67
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:45 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:04 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.98% today, reaching 524.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co. are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.28%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc345.253.61.05448.3292.7334777.4
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.41.450.52366.2247.5261718.99
Adani Power524.555.10.98896.75430.85202315.74
Adani Green Energy943.219.82.142173.65758.0149405.94
Tata Power Co374.84.61.24494.85326.25119761.33
21 Mar 2025, 09:35:58 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹523.15, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹519.45

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 523.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 512.87 and 525.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 512.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 525.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18:27 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at 522.70. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have risen by 0.93%, reaching 522.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months6.08%
6 Months-20.0%
YTD-1.85%
1 Year0.93%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1525.77Support 1512.87
Resistance 2533.03Support 2507.23
Resistance 3538.67Support 3499.97
21 Mar 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 15.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6370 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:19 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹521.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 527.40 & 514.50 yesterday to end at 519.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

