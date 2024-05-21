Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹639.95 and closed at ₹635.75. The high for the day was ₹641.85 and the low was ₹633.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹244819.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹651.6 and ₹214 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39482 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's share price dropped by -0.43% to trade at ₹632.00. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have seen a significant increase of 168.83% to reach ₹632.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.69%
|3 Months
|10.18%
|6 Months
|63.88%
|YTD
|20.86%
|1 Year
|168.83%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|639.95
|Support 1
|631.5
|Resistance 2
|645.2
|Support 2
|628.3
|Resistance 3
|648.4
|Support 3
|623.05
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 389 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹641.85 & ₹633.75 yesterday to end at ₹635.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
