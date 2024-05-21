Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 635.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 639.95 and closed at 635.75. The high for the day was 641.85 and the low was 633.75. The market capitalization stood at 244819.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 651.6 and 214 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39482 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's share price dropped by -0.43% to trade at 632.00. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have seen a significant increase of 168.83% to reach 632.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.69%
3 Months10.18%
6 Months63.88%
YTD20.86%
1 Year168.83%
21 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1639.95Support 1631.5
Resistance 2645.2Support 2628.3
Resistance 3648.4Support 3623.05
21 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 429 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5454 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 389 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹635.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 641.85 & 633.75 yesterday to end at 635.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

