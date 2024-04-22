Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 599.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 566 and closed at 599.15, with a high of 601.8 and a low of 566. The market capitalization stood at 229,295.02 crore. The 52-week high was 647, and the 52-week low was 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 484,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹599.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 484,050 shares with a closing price of 599.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.