Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹690.65 and closed at ₹694.8, with a high of ₹701 and a low of ₹690.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹268037.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹289.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 170436 shares for Adani Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹701 & ₹690.65 yesterday to end at ₹694.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend