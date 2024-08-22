Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 694.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 690.65 and closed at 694.8, with a high of 701 and a low of 690.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 268037.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 896.75 and 289.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 170436 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12454 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹694.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 701 & 690.65 yesterday to end at 694.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.