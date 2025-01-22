Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹545.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹544.05. The stock reached a high of ₹549.5 and a low of ₹526.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹203,935.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 539,732 shares for Adani Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price increased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹532.25. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 1.45%, also landing at ₹532.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-4.9%
|6 Months
|-24.18%
|YTD
|-0.13%
|1 Year
|-1.45%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.72
|Support 1
|520.12
|Resistance 2
|557.53
|Support 2
|512.33
|Resistance 3
|565.32
|Support 3
|497.52
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹549.5 & ₹526.3 yesterday to end at ₹528.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.