Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 544.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 545.5 and closed slightly lower at 544.05. The stock reached a high of 549.5 and a low of 526.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 203,935.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 539,732 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price increased by 0.66%, currently trading at 532.25. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 1.45%, also landing at 532.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-4.9%
6 Months-24.18%
YTD-0.13%
1 Year-1.45%
22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.72Support 1520.12
Resistance 2557.53Support 2512.33
Resistance 3565.32Support 3497.52
22 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10634 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹544.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 549.5 & 526.3 yesterday to end at 528.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

