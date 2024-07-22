Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹700, closed at ₹699.35 with a high of ₹702.45 and a low of ₹690. The market cap was ₹267767.99 cr. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the low was ₹235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 171238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5479 k
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 171 k.
22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹699.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹702.45 & ₹690 yesterday to end at ₹694.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.