Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 514.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock price closed at ₹514.45 on the last day, with an open price of ₹515.05. The high for the day was ₹528.7, and the low was ₹515.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,103.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹589.3 and ₹166.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95,348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:02:48 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹514.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 95348 shares with a closing price of ₹514.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!