Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
22 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 680.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened and closed at 634.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 691.95 and the low was 626.55. The market capitalization was 262,368.34 crore. The 52-week high was 651.6 and the 52-week low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 1,640,763 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock reached a low of 685.55 and a high of 715 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 18.12% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded is 18.12% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 699.1, showing a 2.77% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 701.93 and 694.63 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 694.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 701.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1702.15Support 1696.8
Resistance 2704.95Support 2694.25
Resistance 3707.5Support 3691.45
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days635.58
10 Days614.84
20 Days607.25
50 Days580.98
100 Days562.09
300 Days466.31
22 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹700.9, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹680.25

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 700.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 640.58 and 705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 100.11% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 11 AM has increased by 100.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 701.85, representing a 3.18% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 707.68 and 686.13 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 686.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 707.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1701.93Support 1694.63
Resistance 2705.97Support 2691.37
Resistance 3709.23Support 3687.33
22 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹697.45, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹680.25

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 697.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 640.58 and 705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price increased by 2.51% to reach 697.3, outperforming its peers. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is experiencing a decline, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively unchanged, each up by 0.08%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India325.05-0.4-0.12327.4172.54302316.13
Adani Green Energy1877.518.751.012016.0816.0297402.1
Adani Power697.317.052.51691.95230.95268944.43
Tata Power448.36.61.49464.3204.25143321.14
Adani Energy Solutions1070.08.750.821250.0686.9119357.72
22 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 229.87% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded has increased by 229.87% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 698.05, up by 2.62%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 709.2 & a low of 687.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1707.68Support 1686.13
Resistance 2719.22Support 2676.12
Resistance 3729.23Support 3664.58
22 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price rose by 3.01% today to reach 700.75, outperforming its peers. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing an upward trend. The overall market performance shows that the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India321.9-3.55-1.09327.4172.54299386.44
Adani Green Energy1873.6514.90.82016.0816.0296792.25
Adani Power700.7520.53.01691.95230.95270275.07
Tata Power442.00.30.07464.3204.25141307.04
Adani Energy Solutions1071.8510.61.01250.0686.9119564.08
22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹698, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹680.25

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 698 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 640.58 and 705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 4.68% and is currently trading at 712.10. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 174.32% to reach 712.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.28%
3 Months21.34%
6 Months73.26%
YTD29.5%
1 Year174.32%
22 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1705.43Support 1640.08
Resistance 2731.57Support 2600.87
Resistance 3770.78Support 3574.73
22 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6190 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 124.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1640 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹634.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 691.95 & 626.55 yesterday to end at 634.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

