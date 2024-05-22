Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened and closed at ₹634.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹691.95 and the low was ₹626.55. The market capitalization was ₹262,368.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹651.6 and the 52-week low was ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 1,640,763 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹685.55 and a high of ₹715 on the current trading day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded is 18.12% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹699.1, showing a 2.77% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 701.93 and 694.63 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 694.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 701.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|702.15
|Support 1
|696.8
|Resistance 2
|704.95
|Support 2
|694.25
|Resistance 3
|707.5
|Support 3
|691.45
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|635.58
|10 Days
|614.84
|20 Days
|607.25
|50 Days
|580.98
|100 Days
|562.09
|300 Days
|466.31
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹700.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹640.58 and ₹705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 11 AM has increased by 100.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹701.85, representing a 3.18% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 707.68 and 686.13 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 686.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 707.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|701.93
|Support 1
|694.63
|Resistance 2
|705.97
|Support 2
|691.37
|Resistance 3
|709.23
|Support 3
|687.33
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹697.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹640.58 and ₹705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price increased by 2.51% to reach ₹697.3, outperforming its peers. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is experiencing a decline, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively unchanged, each up by 0.08%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|325.05
|-0.4
|-0.12
|327.4
|172.54
|302316.13
|Adani Green Energy
|1877.5
|18.75
|1.01
|2016.0
|816.0
|297402.1
|Adani Power
|697.3
|17.05
|2.51
|691.95
|230.95
|268944.43
|Tata Power
|448.3
|6.6
|1.49
|464.3
|204.25
|143321.14
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1070.0
|8.75
|0.82
|1250.0
|686.9
|119357.72
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Adani Power traded has increased by 229.87% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹698.05, up by 2.62%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 709.2 & a low of 687.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|707.68
|Support 1
|686.13
|Resistance 2
|719.22
|Support 2
|676.12
|Resistance 3
|729.23
|Support 3
|664.58
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's stock price rose by 3.01% today to reach ₹700.75, outperforming its peers. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing an upward trend. The overall market performance shows that the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|321.9
|-3.55
|-1.09
|327.4
|172.54
|299386.44
|Adani Green Energy
|1873.65
|14.9
|0.8
|2016.0
|816.0
|296792.25
|Adani Power
|700.75
|20.5
|3.01
|691.95
|230.95
|270275.07
|Tata Power
|442.0
|0.3
|0.07
|464.3
|204.25
|141307.04
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1071.85
|10.6
|1.0
|1250.0
|686.9
|119564.08
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹698 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹640.58 and ₹705.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹640.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 4.68% and is currently trading at ₹712.10. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 174.32% to reach ₹712.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.28%
|3 Months
|21.34%
|6 Months
|73.26%
|YTD
|29.5%
|1 Year
|174.32%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|705.43
|Support 1
|640.08
|Resistance 2
|731.57
|Support 2
|600.87
|Resistance 3
|770.78
|Support 3
|574.73
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 124.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1640 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹691.95 & ₹626.55 yesterday to end at ₹634.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
